Disgusting French Zionist says that there are 'NO' Innocent Civilians in Gaza - The Israeli Campaign is like the Bombing of Hiroshima that "had little opposition"

◾️French actor and comedian Michel Boujenah says, 'if the Gazans agree with Hamas'. Speaking to Radio J's Haziza Frederic about the events unfolding in Gaza and Israel's bombing campaign which followed Hamas' surprise attack on 7 October 2023, Boujenah appeared to justify Israel's actions, drawing comparisons to the bombings of Berlin and Hiroshima which he says there was little opposition to.

- The attitude of Zionists worldwide of criminalising the entire Palestinian people is only proof of their feeling of supremacy and fuels antisemitism world wide.

So, far Gaza has had the equivalent of 30,000 tons of explosives (mentioned below), while Hiroshima had half at 15,000 of TNT.

Government Media Office in Gaza:

10,328 martyrs and 25,956 wounded since the beginning of the "israeli" aggression.





4,237 children martyred since the beginning of the Israeli aggression.





46% of the martyrs are from the southern areas which the occupation claims are safe.





1,071 massacres have been committed by the Israeli occupation so far.





One and a half million displaced people are staying in shelters such as schools and hospitals.





More than 30,000 tons of explosives have been dropped on Gaza since the beginning of the aggression.