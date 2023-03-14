NATO finishing Operation Orion amid siege by protesters across France

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
NATO has completed an urban battle in Europe in Cahors, France under the code name Orion-2023. Operation Orion unfolds in the city's streets on a mission to retake the besieged city, amidst protests raging across France demanding a government.
Mirrored - TeleTruth