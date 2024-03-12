Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: March 8-11, 2024





▪️Israeli troops continue to carry out massive strikes on populated areas in the Gaza Strip. Right now, the number of dead has already exceeded 31,000 people. The number of wounded is more than 72,000.





▪️At the same time, following a series of IDF sorties in the al-Zeitoun area, fighting in the north of the enclave has entered into a positional phase. Israeli units along the perimeter continue to enforce the blockade and conduct filtering.





▪️At the same time, humanitarian aid drops continue, but almost every one is marked by some incidents. For several days in a row, parachutes of some containers failed to open, causing them to fall onto the crowds.





▪️In the central part of the enclave, the IDF has increased the intensity of strikes on uncontrolled areas. At the same time, the massive firearms training may indicate that Israel intends to re-launch the ground operation.





▪️In the south of the Gaza Strip, Israeli troops continue to sweep buildings in the Hamad residential compound. Almost all facilities that could in any way be used to harbor militants are being targeted.





▪️Clashes are also taking place in Bani Suheil, which the Israeli command reported on clearing of several months ago. Palestinian militias are actively using a network of underground tunnels for regular attacks on Israeli positions.





▪️The bombing of Rafah continues, with people dying and infrastructure being damaged daily. A series of strikes on the city's buildings were also carried out on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.