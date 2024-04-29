A Crucial Prophetic Link: Gen Z the Puppets of Amalek and an Outcry in the Nation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ORIGINAL AIR DATE: APRIL 25, 2024
We are reairing this broadcast on Rumble due to issues last night. This broadcast is no longer live.
Join Amanda as she connects biblical and historical narratives to current events. Amidst campus protests, Amanda dives into parallels between current unrest and the times of Joshua, drawing insights from historical connections, including Germany's era of rampant antisemitism. Tune in April 25 at 5pm ET.
Music Copyright References:
-21981893-Corporate And Inspirational Cinematic Background Music (1.00 Minutes Version) by StockAudios/Pond 5
-151471022-Uplifting Inspirational Corporate by Patrick_Schlebes/Pond5
-154756307-Magic Fireflies Loop Version2(Modern And Relaxing Background) by Lesya_NZ
-123859534-Successful Product Presentation 60S - P5 by wolfgangwoehrle
Music License: https://www.pond5.com/legal/license/20230221
Purchase ID/Date: 7365245 / 9-29-2023
Website: https://arkofgrace.org
Prayer Requests: https://arkofgrace.org/prayer-requests
Donate: https://arkofgrace.org/donate
Partners: https://arkofgrace.org/ministry-partners