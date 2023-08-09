MUST WATCH! Dr David Martin's presentation during the International Covid Summit

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I have never posted a video on any of the video platforms available to all of us, but when I ran across this one, I quickly formed the opinion that this is something that everyone in the world should see, and it was, surprisingly, on YouTube, but probably wouldn't be for long. I posted it on all of my social media accounts, but could not get any peace that I had done enough, so I am going further to get this posted everywhere I possibly can.