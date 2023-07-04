Nautham Swami collapsed suddenly during a lecture - India (Jul'23) 💉

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
3 July 23 : 🇮🇳 : Nautham Swami of Vadtal Dham collapsed💉 suddenly during a lecture
He was addressing the gathering at a convocation ceremony in Kheda while chanting "Jai Shri Ram", when the tragedy occurred.
#heartattack2023 #BeastShotStrikesAgain
https://twitter.com/AnandPanna1/status/1675846920747782144
Mirrored - Sudden Death