The Ignored "Fundamental Principle" of the American Revolution

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Think the American Revolution was just about taxes and tea parties? Think again. The real battle was over a much deeper issue: the colonists' unwavering belief in their right to local, self-government vs a British claim of unlimited power. James Madison called this clash the “fundamental principle on which our independence itself was declared.” But he was far from alone. In this episode, we’ll dive into the insights of Madison, plus more from people like Jefferson, Hancock, Paine, and others to uncover the forgotten truth behind the Revolution.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: August 16, 2024