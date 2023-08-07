© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
2023.08.03 Ava on Matta of Fact
Since Miles Guo Started his whistle-blowing, he was attacked by the CCP such as legal cases, assassination, and hacking.
自从郭文贵先生开始爆料以来，中共对他开始各种各样的攻击：法律诉讼、暗杀、黑客攻击等等。
#NFSC @theeman0924 @ryanmatta