Fort Gratiot Solar Controversy - Angela Defrain & Robert Fielitz

Commissioner-elect Bob Fielitz and reluctant activist, Angie Defrain, talk to Eileen about the Ft. Gratiot Twp. Board controversy between Portside Solar a.k.a Ranger Power and the citizens who do not want "solar farms" in their backyard. Read Bob's full report below that he submitted to the Ft. Gratiot Twp. Board. As a retired engineer, he breaks down the issues very clearly but he doesn't hesitate to call Angie the real hero!





