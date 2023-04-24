4/24/23 Tucker, Apeel, K_nnech, G_ll/P_ndora, DIE #youarefreetv

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
4/24/23: Tucker fired as Cartel Babylon closes ranks! K_nnech exposure heating up, M G_ill testimonies gaining steam. Meanwhile, Gates wants u to eat the toxic Apeel...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.
PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!
Here are the links for today’s video:
The JIT Report breaks it down!!!
https://thejitreport.locals.com/post/3803463/the-pandora-papers-svb-mike-gill
All the latest from Mike Gill:
https://twitter.com/MikeGil21446788
https://rumble.com/v2do5qm-sarah-westall-and-mike-gill-shadow-banking-whistleblower-pandora-papers-cab.html
https://rumble.com/v2h22mm-interview-w-mike-gill-whistleblower.html
https://open.ink/konnech
https://www.brassballs.blog/https/newsothersmisscom/court-updates-three-konnech-ceo-eugene-yu-cases-grant-bradley-blackrock-dominion-votem-scytl-dominion-essvote-michael-lee-lemur-donna-wang-msu-msuf
Great source for the dirty Apeel:
https://deeprootsathome.com/dont-touch-apeel-produce-this-applies-to-organics-too/
Go to Kiev for your gold-leaf facial:
https://twitter.com/Still_NotFunny/status/1649984151729373185
Free Miles Guo:
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/catherinesalgado/2023/04/24/exclusive-why-chinese-dissident-miles-guo-was-denied-bail-as-ccp-police-plants-roam-free-n1689809
Join Xi Van Fleet and help stop the indoctrination of American children:
https://1776action.org/
You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!
YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!
For ALL Viewers,10% discount:
LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV
CODE: YAFTV
To Support You Are Free TV:
https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv
(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)
https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv
PayPal: [email protected]
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:
https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv
https://www.youtube.com/@youarefreetv2899
https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv
https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/
https://gab.com/youarefreetv
https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV
https://franksocial.com/tabs/userprofile/YAFTV
https://ugetube.com/@youarefreetv
Humanity is Awakening and taking up God's Armor!!
We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!
Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!