Vladimir Putin addresses the Nation - strike on Yuzhmash was carried out by a ballistic missile with a non-nuclear hypersonic warhead - Mach 10, the US & Europe cannot intercept such missiles

Vladimir Putin addresses the nation.

❗️WATCH: President Putin Addresses The Nation After Long-Range Western Weapons Used Against Russia

❗️Putin tells the ruling Western elite to back off or face mirror consequences!

Russia sent the U.S. a notification 30 minutes before the launch of the "Oreshnik" in automatic mode through the Nuclear Risk Reduction Center, Peskov told TASS.

The United States is concerned about Russia's use of a new type of weapon, the Pentagon said. The US does not seek conflict with Russia, but will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine, the Pentagon says.

Adding: "Oreshnik" flight time:

■ Great Britain - 19 minutes.

■ Poland - 8 minutes.

■ Belgium - 14 minutes.

■ Germany - 11 minutes.

VIDEO Description:

Putin stated that Western missiles were used to strike military facilities in Russia's Bryansk and Kursk regions.

The conflict in Ukraine has taken on a global nature after Western missiles struck Russia, the Russian president stated.

Putin stated that the objectives set by the enemy in striking Russia with Western long-range missiles were not achieved.

Putin stated that the enemy's use of long-range weapons against Russia cannot influence the course of the special operation.

⚡️The strike on Yuzhmash was carried out by a ballistic missile with a non-nuclear hypersonic warhead, Putin said

The Russian Armed Forces carried out a combined strike on a Ukrainian defense industry facility in response to attacks on Russia using American and British weapons, Putin announced.



Putin described the use of the "Oreshnik" system as a response to U.S. plans to produce and deploy intermediate- and short-range missiles.

Russia will respond decisively and symmetrically to escalation, Putin stated.

There are currently no means to counter Russia's "Oreshnik" [Medium Range Ballistic Missile] missiles, the Russian president stated.

Russia will decide on the further deployment of intermediate- and short-range missiles based on the actions of the enemy, Putin stated.

Russia prefers peaceful means but is also ready for any development of events, "the response will always come," Vladimir Putin stated.

The latest Russian missiles strike targets at a speed of 2-3 km per second, and the enemy's existing missile defense systems cannot intercept them, the president stated.

⚠️ Russia will offer Ukrainian civilians the opportunity to leave dangerous areas in advance when missiles are used, Putin stated.

Putin stated that Russian troops are successfully advancing in all directions in the special operation zone, despite the enemy's use of Western long-range missiles.

⚠️ Russia considers itself entitled to use weapons against military targets of countries that use their weapons against Russia, Vladimir Putin stated.

❗️Putin declares that Russia's new "Oreshnik" missiles cannot be intercepted by Western systems.

💪🇷🇺The missiles travel at Mach 10 which is 3km per second!

⚡️"America is pushing the world into global conflict" declared Putin.





https://rumble.com/v5rozhw-vladimir-putin-addresses-the-nation.html





