Americans Have Much to Be Thankful For

With all the destructive trends in American politics and culture, it’s easy to forget how much we have going for us. In this Thanksgiving special episode, Paul Dragu, Steve Bonta, and Gary Benoit note a number of reasons why Americans should be thankful, and why they should be optimistic for the future. They discuss American prosperity, and positive trends such as the rise in homeschooling, constitutionally obedient lawmakers, and awareness of the plot for a New World Order. They also point out several key victories constitutionalists have seen this year.

