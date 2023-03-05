2023-03-05 Covid-19: Genetic Modification and Mind Control Via Bio-Techno Symbiosis

Excerpt from: Karen Kingston & Dr. Ana Mihalcea - COVID is a Technological & Biological Weapon Hybrid - Gene Editing of All Humans https://rumble.com/v1xjnf6-covid-is-a-technological-and-biological-weapon-hybrid-to-introduce-mind-con.html

Biotech Analyst Karen Kingston and Dr. Ana Mihalcea join us for a deeper discussion into COVID being a technological and biological hybrid that serves to introduce mind control through the nanotech in the injections.

Will this save the world?

https://faiezkirsten.substack.com/p/will-this-save-the-world





