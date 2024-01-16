Dumitru Duduman’s Testimony

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





Jan 15, 2024





This is the powerful testimony of a Romanian Pastor called Dumitru Duduman. He has been through many tortures and survived the electric chair not only once, but twice! God gave him a warning for America, and today Pastor Stan reminds of everything Dumitru had to go through to get this important warning to our Nation.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v473a3u-dumitru-dudumans-testimony-01152024.html