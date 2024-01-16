Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dumitru Duduman’s Testimony
channel image
High Hopes
3031 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
29 views
Published a month ago

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


Jan 15, 2024


This is the powerful testimony of a Romanian Pastor called Dumitru Duduman. He has been through many tortures and survived the electric chair not only once, but twice! God gave him a warning for America, and today Pastor Stan reminds of everything Dumitru had to go through to get this important warning to our Nation.


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v473a3u-dumitru-dudumans-testimony-01152024.html

Keywords
americatestimonyprophecywarningpastordumitru dudumanromanianprophecy clubtortureselectric chairstan johnson

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket