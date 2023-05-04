JP Morgan Executive Relationship with Epstein

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JP Morgan Executive Relationship with EpsteinA high ranking JP Morgan executive sent an email cracking a joke about Epstein showing up to a concert with Miley Cyrus when she was just sixteen years old. Not only that but JP Morgan allegedly opened private banking and credit card accounts for 18-year-olds said to be in Epstein’s “inner entourage,” joking he was their “Sugar Daddy!”
https://lawandcrime.com/jeffrey-epstein-2/jpmorgans-bombshell-jeffrey-epstein-messages-revealed-execs-joked-about-16-year-old-miley-cyrus-and-sugar-daddy/
https://t.me/PepeMatter/15401