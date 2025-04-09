Beautiful Clean Coal ; ) Trump says he will tap the Defense Production Act to boost the production of beautiful clean coal in the United States

Trump says he will tap the Defense Production Act to boost the production of beautiful clean coal in the United States.

Trump signs executive order to restore coal production

As part of the executive order, the US will also invest "billions of dollars in federal funding" to invest in new coal technology, the president announced.

"The value of untapped coal in our country is 100 times greater than the value of all the gold at Fort Knox," he told at the official ceremony.

The Biden administration required coal-fired power plants to cut carbon emissions by 90 percent or close, reducing national production.

Adding:

Brazil, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva criticized actions taken by Donald Trump, who applied trade tariffs against nearly 180 countries last week, igniting a global trade war. According to Lula, the American leader is implementing a "pivot" in the world that, he says, "won't work."

"I see President Trump's behavior in the United States. I don't know what they think, but I don't think it will work. No one jokes that the world doesn't exist with almost 200 countries."

He also indicated that "all countries want sovereignty" and "to establish a process of harmony," and that "the most important thing today is multilateralism."

"And suddenly the world is in free fall, where a single citizen believes he can dictate the rules for everything that will happen in the world. I'm afraid it won't work," Lula said.

Adding:

Venezuela's Minister of the Interior, Justice, and Peace, Diosdado Cabello, advised U.S. President Donald Trump to govern for the people who elected him, rather than trying to command the entire planet as if he were the supreme leader of an empire.

"The people of the United States did not elect Trump as president of the world. They did not elect him emperor of the world; they elected him president of the United States," Cabello said at a press conference of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) in Caracas.

"He'll have to figure out how to govern for the 70 million people who eat only once a day; he'll have to figure out how to govern for the young people who are dying from drug use on the streets," the minister added, recalling that in the US "there are zombie cities due to drug use, due to fentanyl use."