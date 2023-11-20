TOP 10 CONSPIRACY THEORIES ☸ THAT TURNED OUT TO BE TRUE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bldBqtgAX2o
Thumbnail: https://www.thevintagenews.com/2017/01/05/7-crazy-conspiracy-theories-that-turned-out-to-be-true-2/
The truth is stranger than fiction. For this list, we’ll be going over the strangest and most famous conspiracy theories that were actually conspiracy facts. Our countdown includes Roswell Cover-Up, The FBI Spied on Political Activists, Watergate Scandal, and more! Is there a theory you once believed that you now realize was a load of baloney? Tell us in the comments!