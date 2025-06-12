Anxious’ Tommy Harte - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 577

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch





On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Tommy Harte, guitarist of the alternative rock band, Anxious, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on tour with Ultra Q and Stateside. Anxious is currently supporting their newest album, Bambi.





PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

2006 Gibson SG Tribute Guitar - https://tidd.ly/4dQ0WkU

D’Addario Strings 10–46 - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/je22v0

Dunlop James Hetfield “White Fang” Picks - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/55LLVN

Boss WL-60 Wireless System - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/LKrrQM

D’Addario Tuner - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Dy1122

Digitech Ricochet Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/rabb7v

Dead Air “Feral” Distortion Pedel - https://tidd.ly/45cDY5A

JHS Bonsai Overdrive Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/aO66qR

Electro-Harmonix EDDY Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/JKQQGq

TC Electronic Thunderstorm Flanger Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/XmZZbX

Wampler Reflection Reverb Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/BnAAry

Electro-Harmonix Freeze Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/09OOWR

1 Spot Pro Power Supply - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/nXbbGA

Marshall JCM900 SL-X Head (50W) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/2aYYE7

Marshall 4x12 Cabinet with Celestion G12-30 - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/3JOOnM





VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - April 6, 2025

Location - Cobra Lounge in Chicago, IL





KEEP UP WITH ANXIOUS:

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/people/Anxious-CT/61553904785226/

Instagram - https://instagram.com/wereanxious

Twitter - https://twitter.com/anxiousct





FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus





VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:21 Guitar

01:22 Pedalboard

04:27 Amp & Cabinet





ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.





Affiliate Disclosure:

Some of the links in this description are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase. Your support helps me continue to create content like this. Thank you!



