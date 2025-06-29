How to stake your Theta and TFuel

With so many stressors coming at us (and it will get worse) you shouldn’t have to worry about money. I’ve talked about two assets that are so undervalued it’s insane. Theta and silver. The Universe provides if you look for it. Both of these are very simple and easy to get and set up.

Both have advantages. Theta offers the ability to earn passive income.

Once we get to sound money (gold or other commodity backed) the extremes of price movements that are almost common now, will not be possible.

Here is the background post on why Theta will become a household name.