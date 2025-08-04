Earth: The House that Jesus Built

With Matt Long, founder, DomeShot token

MattSonOfChris@Instagram

A cool thing about Freedom Hub’s exploration of the Rabbit Hole is our openness to competing theories of reality. In the case of cosmology, we’ve platformed experts on space as well as those who doubt its existence. Mr. Long is one of the latter, seeing our realm through the lens of the Bible and the way early civilizations understood cosmology.

Regular listeners should know that UFO experts on our show have argued whether they’re aliens or demons. The CGI of NASA only exacerbates doubts about the Moon Landing. A not insignificant aspect of Flat Earth theory, according to the Christian Bible, is the reconnection of humans to God, the creator of this realm.

Knowing that we’re not spinning uncontrollably in a godless universe has made Truth researchers question why the global controllers would commit such a monumental lie. Of course, this possible implication makes defenders of the spinning space ball theory claim anyone sharing Matt’s belief is deranged or part of a psyop.

When not spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ, Matt is a real estate developer and is also venturing into the crypto space with his DomeShot token. Token fans make such ventures in part for the sense of community it brings. We all seek belonging, and maybe cosmological discussions remind us that we’re all in this universe together, regardless of its shape and (possible lack of) movement.