Lt Col Karen Kwiatkowski - Lt Col Karen Kwiatkowski - PLANNING FOR THE FUTURE in Collapsing Empire & Parallel Societies

Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/ invite:
Thursday, July 10, 2025 @ 12:00 PM EST
Guest: Lt.Colonel Karen Kwiatkowski (Retired)
Topic: PLANNING FOR THE FUTURE
From Whistleblowing to Wisdom: Preparing for the Collapse of Empire & the Rise of Parallel Societies
https://karenkwiatkowski.substack.com/
Bio:
Karen Kwiatkowski, Ph.D. a retired USAF lieutenant colonel, farmer and aspiring anarcho-capitalist. She was a whistleblower prior to the second Iraq war in 2002, ran for Congress in Virginia's 6th district in 2012, recipient of the 2018 Sam Adams Associates for Integrity in Intelligence Award, a Fellow at the Eisenhower Media Network, and an Associated Scholar of the Mises Institute. She also writes at KarenKwiatkowski.substack.com
Founding Host Quantum Nurse Freedom International:
Grace Asagra, RN, PhD
https://graceasagra.bio.link/
