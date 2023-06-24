BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Melbourne Rally 24 June 2023
Lightpath
Lightpath
21 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
44 views • 06/24/2023

This rally had Melbourne's well known four seasons during the three hour passage of time, including gusty winds, so much so that I decided to conclude my videoing as we returned along Swanston Street so the equipment could be packed away out of the rain. Our course from Parliament House went by way of Bourke Street Mall, Queen Victoria Market, Flinders Street (when the rain arrived) and back to Parliament House. This video also records an arrest warning given to us at the Mall by a female Police officer because of the time we spent there. For the record we spent far less time there than in previous weeks. Go figure. 

Keywords
arrestpolicerallyrainmelbourneparliament housequeen victoria marketbourke street mallswanston streetfour seasonsgusty windsflinders street
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy