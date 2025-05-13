When nation alters Bible to blaspheme, judgment comes. China’s population dying & economy collapsed.

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2025). We real Christians, who are God's kings & priests, warned the puny Satanist Rothschild family-owned CIA Al-Qaeda DHS ISIS terrorist agency's Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that if they start persecuting Christians and changing the Bible from “Jesus defending the woman's life” into saying that “Jesus killed the woman” to try to make God sound like a murderer, then that nation will come under God's judgment. This year, China's population is dying rapidly and their economy collapsed. They should have repented immediately, and restored the Bible, and stopped the attacks against Christians. Pride precedes a fall (Proverbs 16:18). Just like in the Western feminist nations where the millions of fake Christians are redefining hundreds of Bible verses to worship their hundreds of fake foreign gods, when a nation starts changing the Bible to blaspheme God and misrepresent him, that nation brings itself into God’s judgment. I preached and warned about this, as God’s kings & priests ruling & reigning over all the nations & governments & people & star systems & galactic empires & universal councils & all of God’s Creation to carry out God’s will & warnings & righteousness & love, but unlike Nineveh who repented, apparently China did not get the message just like Babylon did not repent of the “writings on the wall.” Therefore, the “writing on the wall” is announced to those nations, too, who have the audacity to rewrite God’s Word to misrepresent him and blaspheme him. The downfall of those nations have begun. God will shake the earth & the heavens. When God removes us who stand in the gap as intercessors, then that will be a declaration of war against the nations and the spiritual principalities who rule over those nations. It is a terrible thing to fall into the wrath of the Almighty God. King Jehoiakim took God’s daily sermons of warning by Jeremiah and burned it in the fire, and you know what happened to him and his pastors. I am eating dinner finally at 4:30 a.m. in the morning after making God’s daily sermon video, but no one seems to be listening or repenting or acting, just like in Noah’s days. They think God’s kings & priests are just nonsense blabbering idiots, who are risking starvation for nothing and for just fun. The world’s stupidity & evil has reached a peak. They trample over God’s love & warnings. Preach this in your next Sunday church service sermon, so that all your church member witch assassins will try to assassinate you and slaughter your genetic descendant idols, and 99% of your church donators will leave your church in disgust & anger & sheer terror, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Salvation is by free grace and faith in the atoning blood of Jesus, and not by wearing women's head coverings or abstaining from cross-dressing in men's pants or abstaining from extorting fake illegal tithe income tax. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord!





