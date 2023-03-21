BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

TRAILER.  Shedders touch me 4 days a week, causing symptoms until treated.  Instrumented diagnosis via my personal 'D-dimer' tests, done in minutes, anywhere, have no recurring costs. Saved me.
007EverythingIsARichmansTrick
007EverythingIsARichmansTrick
46 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
943 views • 03/21/2023

 Been using since Dr. Ardis and Mike Adams talked about snake venom *and* my remdes####-moor-died mom's dream message after her 2022 burial where she instructed me to send Dr. Ardis' info to my family members.  Ardis' nicotine suggestion has been accurate for me re my device-diagnosed shedding symptoms.  This DIY 'd-dimer' has been key to staying alive cuz I am in the 17% death-rate population sub-group.  Thus, I know exactly when to consume another Thrive lozenge, SAM-e and/or DMG (thanks, Dr. Mikovits/Stew), or 250mg of Gran Padano raw cheese; or a lot of ghee (thanks, Dr. Steneff, Sally Fallon).

This is a trailer with a little bit about this content creator's luck in making a self-diagnostic tool.  Discovered, by going to a lot of meetups, that I was in Abraham Hicks' Higher Discs for years, which explained non-stop statistically-improbable happy-stances. So, thank you, Source, Abraham, Laws of Attraction and Gratitude. 


* Any questions?  Contact the content creator by phone or text at (604) 512-9567  in BC, Canada


SNIPPED FROM BRAVE BROWSER'S SUMMARIZER: A D-dimer test is a simple blood test used to determine if you may have a blood clotting condition.

Keywords
healthfooddiymedicinepreventionremedytestsheddingblooddevicediagnosticclotantidotestewserendipityseneffclotshotd-dimerardisabrahamhicksddimerlawofgratitudewestonpricerawcheesedyingsuddenly
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy