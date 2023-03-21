TRAILER.  Shedders touch me 4 days a week, causing symptoms until treated.  Instrumented diagnosis via my personal 'D-dimer' tests, done in minutes, anywhere, have no recurring costs. Saved me.

Been using since Dr. Ardis and Mike Adams talked about snake venom *and* my remdes####-moor-died mom's dream message after her 2022 burial where she instructed me to send Dr. Ardis' info to my family members. Ardis' nicotine suggestion has been accurate for me re my device-diagnosed shedding symptoms. This DIY 'd-dimer' has been key to staying alive cuz I am in the 17% death-rate population sub-group. Thus, I know exactly when to consume another Thrive lozenge, SAM-e and/or DMG (thanks, Dr. Mikovits/Stew), or 250mg of Gran Padano raw cheese; or a lot of ghee (thanks, Dr. Steneff, Sally Fallon).

This is a trailer with a little bit about this content creator's luck in making a self-diagnostic tool. Discovered, by going to a lot of meetups, that I was in Abraham Hicks' Higher Discs for years, which explained non-stop statistically-improbable happy-stances. So, thank you, Source, Abraham, Laws of Attraction and Gratitude.





SNIPPED FROM BRAVE BROWSER'S SUMMARIZER: A D-dimer test is a simple blood test used to determine if you may have a blood clotting condition.