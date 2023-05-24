© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Illinois AG finds 451 Catholic clergymen sexually abused thousands of children since 1950
A new report released by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Tuesday found more than 450 Catholic clergymen in the state allegedly sexually abused nearly 2,000 children over the past 90 years. Raoul announced at a press conference in Chicago that 149 perpetrators were previously undisclosed by the state’s dioceses.
