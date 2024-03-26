Thousands of Acres of Solar Panels are Destroyed in a Hail Storm in Damon, TEXAS - Green Energy That may Contain TOXIC Cadmium Telluride to Leak into Ground Water

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thousands of acres of solar panels are destroyed following a hail storm yesterday in Damon, Texas
There are more than 10,000 acres of several solar farms in this Needville, Texas area.
"Green Energy Technology" - brittle, expensive, inefficient.
This is what they think is going to save the world.
Experts said that cadmium telluride panels are cheaper and tend to be found on large solar farms. It is a toxic substance that can cause kidney, heart, skin, and lung issues. There are other chemicals too.
Here are 2 articles:
https://abc13.com/fighting-jays-solar-farm-guy-texas-fort-bend-county-tx-hailstorm/14559628/
https://www.fox26houston.com/news/needville-community-concerned-busted-solar-panels-fighting-j