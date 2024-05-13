BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Freemasonry Rituals and Symbolism in U.S. Capitol and Washington Monument - Micah Van Huss
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
96 views • 12 months ago

Micah Van Huss continues a fascinating discussion about the roots of Freemasonry in America and the schism that took place early on between the Founding Fathers of America and their beliefs regarding the Bible versus enlightenment. Micah is the host and producer of Marginal Mysteries and an expert on symbolism and history of secret societies, mysterious Biblical history, and End Times prophecy. He explains what the purpose of Freemasonry ultimately is, and how its main purpose became diluted by Satanic influence. He also discusses the symbolism alluding to the influence of Freemasonry that can be depicted in America such as the U.S. Capitol and the Washington Monument. For example, the Washington Monument is the phallic symbol of the Egyptian god Osiris, which represents Nimrod.



TAKEAWAYS


The language used in the Declaration of Independence shows the struggle between Bible-based Masons and “enlightened” Masons


The ceiling rotunda in the U.S. Capitol is highly symbolic and depicts George Washington “ascending” into godhood


The pillars of Solomon used in Freemason rituals represent the globe of the earth and the celestial globe


Each of these arches also represents the “blending” of heavenly and earthly DNA



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Secret Societies book trailer: https://bit.ly/44ec8TC

Kerusso T-shirts (get 15% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3SbSJvN

The Earth As It Was book: https://bit.ly/3Uo8gwi

Ancient Cities book: https://bit.ly/3Q62LQ3


🔗 CONNECT WITH MICAH VAN HUSS

Website: https://marginalmysteries.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MicahVanHuss/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/free-trial?field-3=counterculturemom

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
monumentsatanicwashingtonilluminatiend timesrevelationsymbolismfreemasonryritualsmasonsenlightenedus capitolsalomontina griffincounter culture mom showmicah van hussmarginal mysteries
