Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria for May 13, 2023

Quo Vadis

May 14, 2023

Beloved children of Our Queen and Mother:

WITH MY heavenly LEGIONS WE ARE PREPARED TO DEFEND THE CHILDREN OF OUR KING AND LORD JESUS CHRIST.

THE ANTICHRIST IS NOT AN INVENTION, it is a fact that will be consummated in this generation, the one that will suffer the great persecution.

I call you to unity, fraternity and love as children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.

In this moment of Mercy, each one offers and gives at the same time what he carries in his feelings and in his heart.

Those who do not love their brothers, fight against the feelings that take them away from fraternity.

This May 13, the feast of Our Blessed Mother is very important for you:

ON THIS DAY OUR QUEEN AND MOTHER GIVES ALL THOSE who WITH TRUE REPENTANCE CONFESS THEIR SINS, THE GRACE OF POSSESSING A GREATER LOVE, AS A PREPARATION FOR THEM TO FACE THE TRIALS THAT ARE ALREADY ON EARTH AND WILL BECOME OLDER.

Pray children of Our Queen and Mother, pray for the United States.

Some of its States shudder strongly and the contagion of the disease arrives again.

Pray children of Our Queen and Mother, pray for Mexico, it is shaken with force.

It is a blessed people, that is why evil attacks it with force.

Pray children of Our Queen and Mother, pray for Spain, it suffers greatly.

Pray children of Our Queen and Mother, pray for Chile and Ecuador, they are shaken.

Pray children of Our Queen and Mother, pray, fire, air, water and wind generate great anxiety in the nations.

Children of Our Queen and Mother:

THE ECONOMY IS UNCONTROLLABLE, GET ENOUGH BEFORE it's TOO LATE.

Join fraternally to pray the Holy Rosary and be creatures of peace, do not be persecutors of your brothers.

They want to silence them, they want them not to know the Divine Alerts so that, like sheep to the slaughterhouse, they surrender to whatever they are sent to be executed against the Divine Law.





WHAT REMAINS OF THIS HUMAN CALENDAR IS STRONG...





FAITH MUST BE FIRM AND NOT WOBBLE.





Prayer manages to transform the human creature little by little and wants to delve deeper and deeper into the Word of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.





Prayer unites and magnets the soul with its Creator.





Be strong, be firm and don't take half-hearted or fearful steps.





OUR QUEEN AND MOTHER WILL APPEAR IN THE FIRMAMENT COATED WITH GOLD.





Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, objects from heaven will fall to Earth and cause serious disasters.





I'm calling you to have flashlights in your homes for the night.





Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ be more spiritual and less mundane.





The goal is to win Eternal Life and they will achieve that on the way, not in Heaven.





Pray three Hail Marys every day at 12 noon and at 6 in the afternoon.

Invoke me daily with the prayer of protection that you have dedicated to me.





I bless you.





Saint Michael the Archangel





The following commentary comes from Luz de Maria:





Brothers and Sisters:





We celebrate this great event on this day:





The Apparition of Our Lady of Fatima.





The moment is getting closer, we see how what has been announced to us is happening.





Now we have to convert to resist and maintain faith in Our King and Lord Jesus Christ and to be firm in love for Our Queen and Mother.





Let's wait with faith, without despairing, because the Word of God is fulfilled at the moment decreed and not when the human creature wants.





"As the rain and snow come down from the heavens and do not return there without having soaked and fertilized the earth and having made it germinate, giving the seed to sow and the bread to eat; so will be the Word that comes out of my mouth.





He will not come back to me without seeing what I wanted done, and having carried out his mission."





Firm and strong in faith, let us pray daily the three Hail Marys and prayer to Saint Michael the Archangel as He recommended us:





Saint Michael the Archangel, defend us in the fight.





Be our protection against the perversity and lurking of the devil.





That God manifests his power over him, is our humble supplication.





And you, O Prince of the heavenly militia, with the power that God has conferred on you, cast Satan into hell, and the other evil spirits that roam the world for the perdition of souls.





Amen.





