Netanyahu faces backlash for evoking biblical Amalek amid heavy civilian casualties in Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has come under fire for citing a biblical reference to Amalek in his recent speech concerning military campaigns in Gaza. Critics on social media accuse him of using the scripture to justify harsh military attacks and implicitly encouraging his forces to mirror the biblical brutal actions mentioned in his address.
According to reports from Gaza's health ministry, the Strip has seen 8,005 casualties since 7 October, with a significant toll on women and children.
Mirrored -