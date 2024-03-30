BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Does the Fate of US Arms in Ukraine Create Pause for Thought Ahead War with China?
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
2
03/30/2024

- US weapon systems are performing poorly on the battlefield in Ukraine for a number of reasons including difficulty in sustaining and repairing them, as well as the narrowing gap between US and Russian military capabilities;

- US military industrial output is incapable of keeping up with Russian or Chinese military industrial output;

- The US is provoking and attempting to sustain wars thousands of kilometers from its own shores, straining its capability to maintain let alone prevail in these conflicts;

- A conflict with China will involve challenges many times greater than those the US is unable to overcome amid its proxy war against Russia in Ukraine;

- The US can avoid catastrophe by pivoting toward a more rational and sustainable foreign policy within the framework of a multipolar world and by respecting the primacy of the nation state rather than trying to establish the primacy of itself over all other nations;

References:

Does the Fate of US Arms in Ukraine Create Pause for Thought Ahead War with China?

https://journal-neo.su/2024/03/12/does-the-fate-of-us-arms-in-ukraine-create-pause-for-thought-ahead-war-with-china/

chinaukraineus weaponsthe new atlas
