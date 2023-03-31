Dr. Kat Lindley: COVID19 Was About Mandates, We Must Keep Pushing Back Against WHO & WEF

Dr. Kat Lindley discusses her experience during the "pandemic" and how growing up in communist Yugoslavia allowed her to instantly recognize the totalitarianism we were being subjected to by our governments in the name of "public health". She explains how she lost faith in the CDC as absolutely none of the pandemic protocols made any sense and the vaccines are not safe and effective. The elites are doing a great job at advancing the Great Reset (e.g. EVs, CBDCs, bugs). Nevertheless, good things are happening such as protests and we are over the target when it comes to messaging. The WHO is seeking to take away our sovereignty, we must keep resisting.





Websites

Website https://www.katlindleydo.com

Twitter https://twitter.com/KLVeritas





About Dr. Kat Lindley

I had an interesting life. I grew up in a small country on the Adriatic Sea, better known for Matt Lauer getting lost in Dubrovnik. Croatia is a beautiful Mediterranean destination, but our history is quite violent and oppressive. In those days it was known as Yugoslavia and was under the communist rule of Josip Broz Tito. As a child, I learned early on not to dream too big. Tito’s sudden death and internal fightings lead to the Balkan war that lasted several years and it ultimately resulted in a new country, Hrvatska, and its independence. I was 18 when my hometown of Split was attacked and with urging from my family, I left for Italy where the second part of my life as a free individual started. My travels lead me to England and ultimately United States where I truly learned what freedom and opportunity meant. After several years, I graduated from the medical school and started practicing family medicine. I realized early on in my career that medicine is more than just the practice of it. Medicine is also an opportunity to become a voice for patients and colleagues. My desire to make a difference led me to working with some amazing individuals with the same goal, to make medicine better for everyone while pursuing the three important tenants of the American way of life, life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.





