It’s Time To Disenfranchise The Radically Extreme
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
121 views • 7 months ago

As we stand on the brink of one of the most crucial presidential and General Elections of our lifetimes, the time to act is now. With November 5th being tomorrow, if you haven’t cast your vote yet, it should be your top priority today or tomorrow. You've had ample time to make your decision, and now it’s time to fulfill your constitutional duty to our country, your fellow citizens, and future generations.


I say “future generations” because this election is not just about the media-contrived personality contest foisted upon the American people by the political and ideological opportunists who hold an ironclad grip on narrative marketing. It’s about the direction of our Republic and whether or not we are setting it up for self-termination.


The damage these opportunists and neo-Marxist provocateurs have done to our society–and, in fact, the people of the free world–is grotesque and unforgivable. A great example of that damage comes to us in a recent Gallup poll highlighted by Statista.com in which they proclaim that “fifty-five percent of Americans polled…in October 2024 said they're either very or somewhat concerned that ex-President Donald Trump is aligned too closely with radicals…”


ORIGINAL CONTENT:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/its-time-to-disenfranchise-the-radically


