Mark Meincke from OP Tango Romeo Podcast, Veterans and Remembrance Day

Mark Meincke from the OP Tango Romeo Podcast came to talk about Vets, PTSI and Rememberance Day. Mark gives us a bit of a background of his experiences in Croatia and being part of the UN initiative. He struggled for 23 years before he reached out for assistance with what he thought was wrong with the world. Mark ended up being a facilitator for the peer support program and the podcast is an extension in that process.

He discussed MAID program being offered to veterans by the very people that are meant to help them. Mark feels that our own government is coming to a point of financial strain, where they will be incentivizing using MAID and expanding the groups of people they are offering it to.

If you or someone you know has been offered MAID and feels that it was unjust, please reach out and share your story with Mark.

https://operationtraumarecovery.org/

https://www.physiciansforlife.ca/

https://viwproject.com/



