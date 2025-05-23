RT News - May 23 2025 6AM GMT

May 23, 2025

rt.com









China slams the US president's plans for a massive space-based missile defense system set to cost taxpayers billions. We take a look at a similar project from the past that turned out not only to be unrealistic, but also a ruse. The Israeli Prime Minister admits the country's intelligence agencies recommended money-transfers from Qatar to the Gazan militant group as a ploy to keep Palestinians divided, but denies the funds were used to finance the October 7th attack. Donald Trump bans the Ivy League's Harvard from accepting foreign students over claims of antisemitism at the University. It follows the killing of two Israeli embassy staffers by a pro-Palestinian activist in Washington DC this week. A former NATO Commander calls on Europe to revive Cold War-era military drills, to counter what he claims is the 'Russian threat'.





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, UGETube, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://ugetube.com/@gene_easley

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515