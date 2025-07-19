President Trump King Mentality

https://madmaxworld.tv/watch?id=686d874bc9aa6b2a2da9facd





https://youtu.be/YCCQzXmSk8w?si=UQHnkcrhvsGiHMpY





In This Must-Watch Deep Dive Interview, Alex Jones & Nick Fuentes Analyze Why The Trump Admin Has Engaged In A Total 180 Concerning The Jeffrey Epstein Deep State Operation





Ten individuals have been arrested and at least one more remains at large in connection with an attack at the Prairieland Detention Facility in Alvarado, TX.





Masked assailants “dressed in black, military-style clothing” shot fireworks and vandalized vehicles and security cameras at the facility on Friday night, prompting a response from the Alvarado Police Department (APD), according to Nancy E. Larson, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas.





The militants opened fire on officers, striking an APD officer in the neck, as InfoWars reported.





On Monday, the Department of Justice announced charges against 10 suspects.





“Each of the 10 are charged with three counts of discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence. Each of these defendants faces a mandatory prison term of 10 years and up to life in prison,” Larson stated during a press conference on Monday.





“An additional co-conspirator was charged with obstruction of justice and conspiracy for attempting to conceal and destroy evidence in relation to the attack, and he faces up to 10 years in prison.”





BREAKING: 🚨 10 people arrested & charged with ATTEMPTED M*RDER for a premediated planned ambush of Federal ICE agents in Alvarado, TX.