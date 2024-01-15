McCullough: Why Don't More Medical Professionals Acknowledge the Harm Caused by mRNA Vax?

Dr Peter McCullough: Why Aren't More Medical Professionals Acknowledging The Harm Caused By mRNA Vaccines?
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson asks why more medical professionals aren't acknowledging and speaking out about the dangers of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines? Here is Dr. Peter McCullough's answer.
The full hearing is located here:
Congressional Hearing: Injuries Caused By COVID-19 Vaccines: Part 2 (01/12/24)
https://rumble.com/v46ok8r-congressional-hearing-injuries-caused-by-covid-19-vaccines-part-2-full-uned.html
The first hearing organized by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is located here:
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Holds Hearing On Covid-19 Vaccine Injuries: Part 1 (11/13/23)
https://rumble.com/v3vs9i8-congresswoman-marjorie-taylor-greene-holds-hearing-on-covid-19-vaccine-inju.html
