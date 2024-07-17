BGMCTV keeping_shabbat_holy_part_4

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
keeping_shabbat_holy_part_4
BGMCTV
BGMCTV
6 views • 10 months ago

Keeping Shabbat Holy, the work of YEHOVAH Part 1


Introduction

In the Hebrew text, the word Shabbat appears 78 times. In the Greek text of the Brit HaDasha (NT), the word for Shabbat “Sabbath” appears an additional 58 times. This is an astounding total of 136 (120 verses) scriptural references to one single word! As a powerful point of comparison, the term “born again” appears only in the Brit Hadasha and only four times. The four occurrences are even more astoundingly paired together! The first pairing appears in John 3 and the second time together in 1Peter 1. It is profound. The Body of Messiah uses the term “born again” as a foundational concept –yet the Scriptural references of that very term are few and far between. However, YEHOVAH, and specifically Yeshua in the Brit HaDasha (NT), teach about the Shabbat in far more Scriptures and in far more depth.


This study is broken into 8 main sections


I. The Work of YEHOVAH


II. YEHOVAH'S Rest


III. Man’s Work


IV. Man’s “Place”


a. Preparation Day – an act of obedience


b. Living in Humility – a life that leads to obedience


V. Shabbat – Something YEHOVAH'S Servants Must DO


VI. The Holy Convocation


VII. The Details According to Torah


a. The City Gates


b. The Shabbat Sacrifices & Offerings


c. Who Must Obey the Command to Shabbat?


d. The Punishment for Disobedience


e. Buying or Selling on the Shabbat


VIII. If that was not enough


IX. The Conclusion of the Matter


X. Appendix –What about those home fellowships?


www.BGMCTV.org

Keywords
politicsjesuschristianprophecyreligionyeshuamessianicstraight truth
