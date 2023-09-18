President Trump destroys every MSM narrative

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this full with Meet the Press, former President Trump discusses his views on the 2020 election, abortion rights, foreign policy and destroys every MSM narrative in the process. Infowars has highlighted fifteen minutes of the most powerful sound bytes at the start, but the full interview is very informative and should shift the perspective of anyone under the spell of the globalist mouth pieces.