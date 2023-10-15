FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 104:1-6 Sabbath Prayer, 20230916

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:

Psalm 104:1-6

Sabbath 7th Day Prayer, 20230916





O my Almighty, Gracious, and Heavenly Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for the Atoning Blood-Bought Union and Exemption Rights that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ granted me by His death on Calvary’s Cross and Resurrection.

Heavenly Father,

1 My soul blesses You, O my GOD, because, You are very Great: You are clothed with Honor and Majesty,

2 You cover yourself with Light as with a garment, You stretch out the Heavens like a curtain.

3 Heavenly Father, You lay the beams of Your upper chambers in the waters, You make the clouds Your chariot, and walk on the wings of the wind,

4 Holy Father, You make Your Angels Spirits, Your Ministers a flame of fire.

5 You lay the foundations of the earth, so that it should not be moved forever,

6 You cover the fountains with the deep as with a garment; the waters stand above the mountains.

Thank You Holy Father for these daily Divine blessings. Also, thank You for granting my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! (Psalm 104:1-6, personalized, NKJV).

* * * *

You are invited to worship our LORD Jesus Christ with us in person at First Century Gospel Church in Vienna, VA (address below) or via Skype Link:

Please, click on the link below to worship with us:

https://join.skype.com/sxCeSwHdrdr3

Thank you, with spiritual, physical, and holy living blessings to you IN Christ Jesus, Amen!





FCG Church Sabbath/Saturday Service, Mid-Week Expository & Prayers, LORD Willing:

Every Sabbath/Saturday @ 10:30 AM-12:30 PM: Service at 8300 Boone Blvd., Suite 830, Vienna, VA 22182 and via Skype

Every Wed: @ 8:30 PM-10:00 PM: Scriptures Study - via Skype only.

Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church (Vienna/Fairfax, VA and Trenton, NJ)

[email protected]