BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What is Software Localization?
centus
centus
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
65 views • 09/10/2023

In today's interconnected world, software plays a pivotal role in facilitating communication, commerce, and countless other aspects of daily life. With a global audience in mind, developers often face the challenge of making their software accessible and user-friendly for people from different cultural backgrounds and languages. This is where software localization comes into play.

Defining Software Localization

Software localization is the process of adapting a piece of software to make it linguistically and culturally suitable for a specific target audience. It involves more than just translating the text within the software; it extends to various aspects of the user experience, including date formats, currency symbols, graphics, and even user interface design. The goal is to ensure that users from different regions or linguistic backgrounds can use the software seamlessly without encountering language or cultural barriers.

For further insights into software localization and its impact on expanding your software's reach, be sure to check out this informative article on Centus's blog.

Check our latest articles:

https://centus.com/blog/localization-problems

https://centus.com/blog/transnational-strategy-guide

https://centus.com/blog/marketing-transcreation-guide

https://centus.com/blog/multidomestic-strategy

https://centus.com/blog/localization-workflow

https://centus.com/blog/localization-technology

https://centus.com/blog/localized-numbers-guide

https://centus.com/blog/how-to-build-a-localization-team

https://centus.com/blog/localization-roi















Keywords
localizationcentuslocalisation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy