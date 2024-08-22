BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NWO police dictatorship
Stalag 357
Stalag 357
8 months ago

As long as but

a hundred of us remain alive,

never will we on any conditions

be brought under English rule.

It is in truth not for glory,

nor riches, nor honours

that we are fighting.

But for freedom-for that alone,

Which no honest man gives up

but with life itself.

Declaration of Arbroath

1320

---------------------

Carrying weapons and wearing armour is a breach of the peace under the Justices Of The Peace Act 1361

They are also committing crimes because carrying weapons and wearing armour is a breach of the peace under the Justices Of The Peace Act 1361 and of the Statute Of Northampton 1328. Police have been required to disarm as they are not part of the military. They are civilians and they have refused to disarm.

If the English Police via their FEDERATION do NOT make it TOTALLY CLEAR they BRITISH POLICE are NOT an ARMY.. Treat them as what they want to be treated as; an ARMY.

They are NOT in British Army uniform, therefore, they must be an OCCUPYING ENEMY ARMY.

--------------------------

Magna Carta lawful document peace treaty forever.

No free man shall be seized or imprisoned, or stripped of his rights or possessions, or outlawed or exiled, nor will we proceed with force against him except by the lawful judgement of his equals or by the law of the land. To no one will we sell, to no one deny or delay right or justice.

masonscommiesinfiltrated
