Fifth Generation Warfare & Human Sovereignty
Thomas Smith
104 views • 02/12/2023

Dr. Robert Malone gives a presentation on Fifth Generation Warfare which consists of technologies for manipulating the thought, behavior and actions of the masses. "These tools are used to shape the informatin landscape, the cloud of information...with specificic intentions--to shape the direction of thought and emotion... These are weapons... You don't really know who is managing the message that has been propagated on you... Over the past three years you have been subjected to the most massive, harmonized, globally coordinated papropaganda campaign in the history of the western world..."

See also: Spiritual Warfare, Transhumanism & Artificial Intelligence
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/10-2022



social mediamind controlciadivide and conquerpropagandaglobalistsfive eyesfascismpsyopsinformation warfarecovid crisis
