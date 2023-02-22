Mike in the Metaverse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On the morning after the full moon Lunar eclipse in Taurus most people
experienced what is known as the illusory 11.11 portal or gateless gate
to higher illumination. As the Gregorian based calendar system is
completely wrong and doesn't take into account the earths natural wobble
the 11.11 is a satanic intentional Hypergate that sucks souls into its
vortex of eternal deception. Notice that also falls in the middle of
Scorpio season and that is the astrology of deception, fake news, being
woke and filtered truth so the joke is on humanity! At around 3pm when
all light energy was drained from my being and left listless languishing
in disbelief on my bed I was plunged first hand into the Divergent and
Satanic driven timeline based AI Metaverse and the lucidity of the
dream recollection on return to what I believe is still my planer
reality was visceral and real. Judge for yourself the journey that all
will be asked to take to test the water of filtered consciousness in
2023 sooner than later.
The vision used is all AI generated so I'm using to attack these
synthetic conscious engines to show just how trance like and mind
numbing these videos can be on the human psyche.
P & C 2022 7th Sense Productions
all rights reserved worldwide in perpetuity
https://mikepuskas.com/