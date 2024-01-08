Nick Fuentes: The Yemeni Blockade.

The US is responding to Yemen's blockade of goods and supplies to Israel but helping Israel's blockade of food, water, and supplies to Palestinians.

This devious hypocrisy is maintained through blackmail: Israel's threat of using their (stolen) nuclear arsenal and their control of US politicians.

#Yemen #Palestine #Israel





https://archive.ph/7lfur





