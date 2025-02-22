BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Mr. President, what’s your secret weapon? - Kash🔥
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
6 months ago

Mr. President, what’s your secret weapon? Kash🔥

'US would NOT be taking ownership of physical assets in Ukraine' – US Treasury Secretary

In an opinion piece for the Financial Times, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent outlines the potential for a long-term economic partnership between the United States and Ukraine. He says Zelensky himself proposed offering the US a stake in Ukraine's rare earth critical minerals, longing for economic partnership.

Key highlights:

🌏 Bessent emphasizes that Ukraine’s economic future “can be more prosperous than ever,” with a partnership with the US ensuring long-term growth.

🌏 The proposed partnership would focus on funding Ukraine’s reconstruction and development.

🌏 Revenue from Ukraine’s natural resources and assets would be allocated to a fund dedicated to long-term economic development, with the US holding economic and governance rights in future investments.

🌏 Bessent claims that US involvement would eliminate corruption and insider deals.

🌏 Countries that didn’t support Ukraine’s defense would not benefit from the reconstruction.

🌏 The US would not burden Ukraine with additional debt, according to Bessent.


politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
