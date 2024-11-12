Fire-side Chat: 5th Dimension & $$ matters

The Great Pyramid in Egypt charts/measures mathematically the Earth's mass ratio to Time relativity. Meaning: There is NO distance in 5-Dimensional Time travel. = You don't go to distant stars. You are already there due to sympathetic[-portal] vibrations! That Pyramid is the tuning fork=center/focus for Earth.

Dr. Fauci is a fraud, but gets more recognition/game-time because he gets a big fat check each month [for now] from the Bankster owned Corporatocracy!

I have been functioning as the Ambassador for the Union of States for a few years. These videos of mine here are one proof. (Too bad for you, most social platforms + The Media personalities have censored them! Just last week, 20 minutes after I posted it: TikTok took my video 'UFOs are "on BreakAways" ' due to it "Not meeting their guide-lines." What ARE their guide-lines? = Only B.S. is allowed! {Truth: The more a subject, or living man or woman, is not allowed by 'the [privately Bankster owned] Media' in reality is what/who you should be paying the most attention to! Soft-censored subjects/people are more fact-based than the B.S./Fauci-"science" THEY keep posting & pushing!})





Which currency should we use & when? The BRICS+++ Alliance Nations have more to do with the timing of the coming American Federation Dollar than what GlobalFamilyGroup provides.

This 36 minute video is singularly more educational than my others, as it presents a comparison between a 5-Dimensional Earth vs. the 2-dimensional Corporate World. Also, a currency based on tradable-assets vs. one of debt.

Fiduciary, Anna Von Reitz's most recent article has a similar message from another angle to The People regarding The corporate-[Fauci=2-dimensional] mind: https://annavonreitz.com/corporatemindset.pdf





Channeling is an extremely poor means of communication via [the lower-half] 5-D demons/spirits/talking-to-your "god!"