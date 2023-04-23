© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The 912 project was for Chinese agents to disrupt the American value system using social media accounts. Miles Guo warned of this exact thing years ago.
912项目是中共特工利用社交媒体扰乱美国的价值体系。郭文贵先生多年前就警告过这一切。
