VAMPIRES, ZOMBIES & THE CHURCH OF SATAN TAKEDOWN 🧟 TOP SECRETS REVEALED
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
9 months ago

Vampires, Zombies & the Church of Satan Takedown + TOP SECRETS REVEALED


In the incredible testimony of Dave Bryan, his unyielding prayers for the ultimate end of satanist Anton LaVey coincided with the enigmatic demise of the Church of Satan's founder on Halloween night in 1997. This extraordinary event marked the beginning of the Church of Satan's downfall. Now, the question beckons: Do you believe in the existence of vampires and zombies? The answer might just leave you astounded. With insider knowledge at his disposal, Bryan is ready to unveil some truly astonishing secrets about what REALLY goes on!


CONTACT DAVE BRYAN:

Church of Glad Tidings

https://qr.churchofgladtidings.com/p/gtlinks

Truth Social: @gtDave


Vampires, Zombies & the Church of Satan Takedown + TOP SECRETS REVEALED

REGISTER FOR: A Night With the King At th Broadmoor: A Royal Ball

www.TheNightWithTheKing.com

Welcome to the Deep Believer Channel, where it's "all or nothing" when it comes to taking God at His Word!


?Donate to the Deep Believer Ministry:

?Cash App: $DeepBeliever

?Directly: https://deepbeliever.com/donations/donation-form


?Prayer: [email protected]

?Website: https://www.DeepBeliever.com

?Shop Apparel: http://www.DeepBelieverStore.com

?Buy Book: https://deepbeliever.com/product/i-saw-god-last-night-book/


BE ON THE SHOW! Do you have an amazing, supernatural testimony you'd like to share with viewers? We’re always looking for Holy Spirit-filled guests and interesting stories for this channel. If you think you'd be a good fit, visit:


https://deepbeliever.com/be-on-the-show/


The Deep Believer Show


Vampires, Zombies & the Church of Satan Takedown + TOP SECRETS REVEALED


Source: https://youtu.be/FZ76jW3LgE4

faithzombiesactionprayersvampireschurch of satananton laveymulti pronged attackmulti pronged offensivedave bryanthe deep believer show
