BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fertility Clinics are Witnessing Horrors Because of the Vaccines by Dr Christiane Northrup
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
133 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
247 views • 1 month ago

::::A growing body of evidence suggests that the COVID-19 vaccines are causing unprecedented damage to human fertility—and the mainstream is silencing the victims.

Fertility clinics are witnessing horrors they’ve never seen before:

- Men’s sperm no longer swims.

- Women’s eggs fail to develop into viable embryos.


- Embryos that do form show alarming levels of non-organic contamination.

The NEJM’s own Pfizer study (June 2021) revealed an 80% miscarriage rate in women vaccinated during their first or second trimester (0-20 weeks). Baseline miscarriage risk is 1 in 6—this is 7-8x higher.

Dr. James Thorp confirms:

- 79% increase in fetal malformations.


- Unprecedented stillbirths.


- Censorship is rampant—women are being gaslit into silence.


Dr. Christiane Northrup & a team of scientists (including Dr. Hooker) analyzed over 6,000 women’s testimonies—many from a 20,000-strong Facebook group—who experienced extreme menstrual disruptions post-vaccine:

- 90-year-olds suddenly bleeding again.


- Women passing massive clots for weeks.


- Tragic cases of 18-month-old girls hemorrhaging to death.

Decidual Cast Shedding—a RARE event where the entire uterine lining detaches at once—was reported by 269 women in the study. Most had not even been vaccinated—suggesting viral shedding or environmental transmission may be at play.

This is NOT normal. This is NOT coincidence. The vaccines appear to be disrupting coagulation pathways & reproductive function in ways we’ve never seen.

Keywords
infertilityvaccine damagefertilitydr christiane northrupinfertility rate
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy