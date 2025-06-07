Trump-Musk Feud: My 3 Theories

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Broken Bromance
1. It’s all for show — strategic and planned.
2. It’s real and it’s all Elon’s fault.
3. ?
5D Trolling
• This staged Trump/Musk spat is all over the media.
• It is irresistible TDS bait.
• Some libs have already taken one hook: DJT “is in the Epstein files.”
• Now we wait for them to take another: “Where is the man who wrote these words? Was he replaced by a body double!?”
• Enjoy the show.
Newsmax | Greg Kelly Reports (6 June 2025)